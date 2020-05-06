Climate Change Doc ‘2040’ Sets Virtual U.S. Rollout For June 5

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Gameau’s feature documentary 2040, which was a hit in Australia and New Zealand last year, grossing close to $1M, is set for a U.S. release via distributor Together Films.

The movie will launch June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day, as a virtual theatrical release, with the distributor looking to team with U.S. theatres and non-theatrical organizations to screen the film online. It will be accompanied by a week of live Q&As and panel discussions around its subject matter.

Motivated by his 4-year-old daughter and concern for the planet she will inherit, the film follows Gameau as he embarks on a global journey to discover what the future of the planet could look like by 2040 if we embraced the best solutions already available to us and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.

Together Films Founder & CEO Sarah Mosses said: “We are extremely passionate about bringing 2040 to the U.S. market to inspire the implementation of positive solutions to the climate crisis. Originally conceived as a traditional theatrical release, we have found a creative solution to adapt our plans to reach an even wider audience across the U.S.. We wish to push the boundaries of this Virtual Theatrical release, by partnering with theatres and issue groups across the country. If you have been raising your voice for the climate movement, join us, and host a screening of 2040 to celebrate World Environment Day.”

Alongside the release, Together is promoting action campaign The Regeneration, which is aiming to galvanize audiences to learn about climate change. In Australia, the campaign has raised more than $1M for climate solutions.