‘Circus Of Books’ Filmmaker Rachel Mason Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Mason, artist and director of the Netflix Original documentary Circus of Books, has signed with UTA in all areas.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Circus of Books puts the titular West Hollywood gay porn book store in the spotlight. Run by her parents Karen and Barry Mason, Rachel Mason chronicles the iconic shop that served as the epicenter for LGBTQ life and culture in Los Angeles. The film details the contradictions of growing up in the Mason home where sex was never discussed. The family eventually ran a mini adult empire that included a hardcore film production company.

Worldwide rights to the film were acquired by Netflix ahead of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Mason also wrote and performed the docu’s end-credit song, “Give You Everything.”

Mason is best known for her work in visual art and experimental music as well as fantastical mixed-media performances. She has toured and exhibited at SXSW and Tribeca, and museums including the Whitney Museum, Queens Museum, LACMA and the Detroit Museum of Contemporary Art. Her first feature film, The Lives of Hamilton Fish, premiered at Raindance in the UK.