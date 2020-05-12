CineEurope 2020 Convention Canceled Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty; Online Event Set For June

After initially delaying this year’s CineEurope exhibition convention from June to August in Barcelona, organizers have now decided to scrap the 2020 event altogether. In a note today, Film Expo Group said, “With concern for the health and safety of our attendees as our absolute priority, we regret to inform you that we have decided now to cancel the 2020 CineEurope Convention, planned for 3-6 August.”

CineEurope is a key stop on the annual rounds for Hollywood studios as they present their upcoming slates to European cinema operators, and regularly attracts big name talent to the Spanish city. It had been one of the last major holdouts of summer industry events as organizers early on took steps to at first postpone the proceedings, before setting tentative August 2020 dates, and ultimately pulling it off the calendar today.

Even as some markets around the world begin to re-open movie theaters, concern over the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Spain is only in the early stages of a four-phase lockdown lift (which currently includes a two-week quarantine for visitors from other countries). Film Expo added in its note today, “Given ongoing uncertainty over the the COVID-19 virus, we feel this is the prudent decision for the industry and everyone. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

A two-day online CineEurope conference and trade show will be held on June 17 and 18 this year, with details still to come. Next year, the convention is slated to take place from June 21-24.

CineEurope is the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas which represents 42K screens in 38 European countries.