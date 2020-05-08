Facebook Watch Preps Remote Reality Series ‘What Happens At Home’ With Christina Milian From Kin

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian, who features in Netflix series Soundtrack and movie Falling Inn Love, is to star in a remotely produced reality series for .

Kin is producing What Happens at Home with the actress and popstar. The series, which launches on May 14 will delve into Milian’s life under lockdown. It will look at how she’s missing her favorite foods, struggling to maintain a fitness regimen, and attempting to keep her two young children entertained, while also learning to garden, experiment with TikTok and finally go through her junk drawers.

The series is being filmed remotely with Milian doing her own camera and tech set up and working with producers to develop out the series from her home.

It is her latest reality series, having starred in and exec produced hit E! Network docu-series Christina Milian Turned Up.

What Happens at Home is Kin’s seventh original series for the digital platform following Jeannie Mai’s Your Trash, My Treasure, Adrienne Houghton’s Wear It Well, and Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix Presents Comfort Kitchen.

Milian said, “I’ve already been having a good time filming myself in my habitat. It’s great I get to show the ins and outs of all the crafty, fun things I like to do when I’m at home. Sometimes I’m good at things and sometimes I’m not – I think we all can relate. I love my family and I love to be home and bond, so this quarantine has been a great time for me to focus on what’s important”

Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, added, “Christina is incredibly talented and her content deeply resonates with Kin’s core female audience. We are proud to have her join the Kin family and excited to bring What Happens at Home to Facebook Watch. While we navigate through unprecedented times, we hope fans enjoy our weekly light-hearted, authentic and fun look into Christina’s life at home.”