Chris Pratt Series ‘The Terminal List’ Lands At Amazon; Thriller Drama Hails From Antoine Fuqua & David DiGilio

Amazon Studios has landed the conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List starring and executive produced Chris Pratt in his return to television. The ongoing drama, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, is directed/executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and writen/executive produced by David DiGilio (Strange Angel). Amazon Studios will co-produce with Civic Center Media, MRC’s joint TV venture with UTA, in association with MRC Television.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

To help with authenticity, The Terminal List intends to have veterans and their families as part of multiple aspects of the series production, starting with writing. Half the show’s writing staff are either veterans themselves or have veterans in their families.

Pratt nabbed the rights to the book by Carr, a former Navy SEAL and special ops team leader. He brought it to Fuqua, then together they took it to MRC. Pratt and Fuqua previously worked together on The Magnificent Seven, which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred along with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

The package was taken out in February and drew interest from multiple streamers, unlimitedly landing at Amazon.

Pratt is coming off his appearance in the buzzy Parks and Recreation charity special; this marks his first TV role since his co-starring stint on the praised NBC comedy series.

DiGilio executive produces The Terminal List with Pratt via his Indivisible Productions, and Fuqua via his Fuqua Films banner.

Pratt started in television with a series regular role on the CW’s Everwood and co-starred on NBC’s Parks & Recreation before becoming an A-list movie star. He recently appeared in Avengers: End Game, which has grossed over $2.7B worldwide. He also co-starred in Avengers: Infinity War and headlines the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises.

Fuqua recently directed and executive produced the praised documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, for HBO, which won a 2020 PGA Award for Outstanding Sports Program. In TV, he is executive producing the Fox medical drama series The Resident and has an overall production deal with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate for scripted and non-scripted projects. Fuqua Films is also producing the drama series #FreeRayShawn, starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, for Quibi. His next film Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will be released by Paramount in 2021.

DiGilio started his career in the conspiracy thriller genre, creating ABC’s short-lived series Traveler, starring Matt Bomer and co-starring Viola Davis. Most recently, he was the executive producer and showrunner for CBS All Access’ Strange Angel created by Mark Heyman and executive produced by Heyman, Ridley Scott and David Zucker.

Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television produce the HBO drama series The Outsider, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel. MRC TV’s current slate also includes Ozark, which is heading into its third season on Netflix, and upcoming The Great for Hulu.

Pratt is repped by UTA, Julie Darmody at Rise Management, and attorney Jason Sloane. Fuqua is repped by CAA and Brian Lazarus DiGilio is represented by Stephen Crawford at Industry Entertainment, and Karl Austen. Carr is repped by ICM Partners.