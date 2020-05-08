Chris Noth Joins Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’ CBS Series

Law & Order and Sex and the City alum Chris Noth is set to co-star opposite Queen Latifah in The Equalizer reboot, just ordered straight-to-series by CBS.

The Equalizer, a reimagining of the classic series, stars Queen Latifah as Robyn, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Noth will play William Bishop, a quirky ex-CIA director who was Robyn’s first handler and has a father-daughter relationship with her.

I hear he had been approached for the role when The Equalizer was still a regular pilot gearing for production before the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown suspended all pilot production. There was a scheduling conflict because Noth had a play commitment for the summer, when a broadcast series would normally go into production, which he wanted to honor. That commitment fell through as all theaters have been closed because of the pandemic, and he was recently signed for the CBS drama ahead of its series order.

In addition to Noth, the series stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Dana Owens, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, co-creator of the original Equalizer TV series, Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, produces in association with CBS Television Studios.

Noth is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.