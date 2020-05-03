Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans As ‘Extraction’ Looks To Become Netflix’s Biggest-Ever Film Premiere

Extraction is a massive success on Netflix and Chris Hemsworth says he’s massively grateful to fans.

“Hey what’s up guys? Hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that checked out Extraction. You’ve made it the #1 film on the planet right now,” Hemsworth said Saturday in a video posted on Instagram.

Netflix issued a statement a day earlier, announcing the film is poised to become its most-watched feature film premiere to date. With people around the world sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re watching the movie in droves.

“Extraction is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks,” the streamer tweeted. “Thanks to everyone who watched so far!”

Hemsworth stars in the action drama as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Sam Hargrave, stunt coordinator on Captain America: Civil War, directed the film. Joe Russo wrote the script and produced with his brother Anthony. The movie premiered on April 24.