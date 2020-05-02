Chris Evans Assembles Avengers For Online Game Night For Charity

Captain America has just joined Instagram and he’s already looking for a cause.

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, has offered up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his fellow cast members from The Avengers as a fundraiser for the All-In Challenge, a joint charitable effort to fight food insecurity for children, the elderly and frontline workers in the pandemic.

Evans apparently joined Instagram after a challenge from Chris Pratt, aka Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy..

“I am accepting the All-in Challenge. I was challenged by Chris Pratt,” Evans said in his video. “This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this.”

Evans’s offer: is a virtual hang out with “me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.” The winning entry will get a virtual hang-out for 40 minutes and allowed to bring along two friends.

All of the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Donations can be made here.

“We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans, then maybe some games,” Evans said. “I would recommend Scattergories.”

Evans also challenged actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter to get on board with the charity efforts.

Evans is currently starring in Apple TV+’s crime drama Defending Jacob.