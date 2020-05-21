HBO Max Scores Chelsea Handler’s First Stand-Up Comedy Special In Six Years

Chelsea Handler is to return to stand-up for the first time in six years with a new special for HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streaming service has greenlit the special, which marks Handler’s first special since her Netflix special Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live in 2014.

The special comes as she recent finished a tour for her memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, which is also being adapted by Universal Television as a scripted series. The new special will feature new, original material.

She will share her experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy, where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. She is set to turn the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by cannabis.

The special will be executive produced by Handler, her manager Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter.

Handler’s most recent project was Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea, which aired on Netflix in 2019. She also hosted Netflix’s first talk show, Chelsea, which ran between 2016 and 2017, and a number of other documentaries. Before that, she did a successful seven-year run as host of E!’s Chelsea Lately, which came to an end in 2014.

It is the latest stand-up special for HBO Max, which has signed up comedians including Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah as well as a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.

“No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.’

“I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now” said Handler. “I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with.”