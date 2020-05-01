Charter CEO Tom Rutledge Says He’d Love To Relieve Customers Of Sports Fees With Games Dark But Company Has “Very Little Control”

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge sports makes up more than half of the wholesale price of its cable bundle and while the company would like customers to be made whole while sports is dark, “Now we have a structure where its all bundled together and tied together contractually and we have very little control over it.”

“Ultimately it’s the athletes who are getting the money and … someone has to give up their money and give it back to the consumer and that has not happened yet.”

Rutledge made the comments on a conference call to discuss the giant cable provider’s latest quarterly financial results.

This week New York State Attorney General Letitia James asked big major cable and satellite providers to cut or eliminate those charges while the coronavirus pandemic has shut down live sports.

