‘Celebrity IOU’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

HGTV has ordered a second season of its hit series Celebrity IOU, for premiere in early 2021.

The series has attracted more than 18.9 million total viewers since its premiere just three weeks ago, and is the No. 2 new unscripted original series in all of cable among P25-54 and W25-54 so far this year, according to Nielsen.

In season 2, additional Hollywood A-listers will express gratitude to individuals who had a major impact on their lives—surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations. The series features HGTV’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers and work closely with each celebrity to deliver a renovation that is customized to meet the needs of a special person. So far this season, the series has spotlighted renovations from Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis, with upcoming episodes this season to feature Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

“Since its premiere on April 13, Celebrity IOU has delivered a strong, consistent weekly performance among all demos,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series continues to break records and it delights viewers with feel-good stories about fan-favorite celebs and the people who love and support them off-camera. We have to make more.”



Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. The series airs Monday nights at 9 PM on HGTV.