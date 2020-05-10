Celebrities, Sports Figures, Politicians Give Mother’s Day Shout-Outs To Their Moms In Online Salutes

There’s no brunch outside of the home this year, but there’s plenty of love shared online for mothers around the globe this Mother’s Day. Politicians, sports figures, celebrities and civilians celebrated the women who were there for them from the beginning, embraced them in good times and bad, and generally provided the universal vaccine – love – to all their personal traumas.

Here are a few of the salutes already posted:

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to @AnneWheaton How we both love this man @wilw !! https://t.co/PaMFEyPgp4 — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) May 10, 2020

my girlfriend out here asking for Mother’s Day gifts cause she’s “the mother to my cats” — Michael J. Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, who always texts me when she thinks my tweets are too risqué, because if she doesn’t tell me, who will? I love you, Mom. pic.twitter.com/8x1VUopFxk — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 10, 2020

On behalf of the MJFF family, Happy Mother's Day to Tracy Pollan and all the moms in our community who inspire us every day. We are so grateful for your dedication to a #Parkinsons cure. pic.twitter.com/aXJvdy68oY — michaeljfox.org (@MichaelJFoxOrg) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the Mommas! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who knew early on things weren’t going to go well for me pic.twitter.com/11S0OgEdXA — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 10, 2020

.@jayrmonty shares a few Mother's Day gifts that you can't put a price on. Happy #MothersDay from our Dam Fam to yours. 💗 pic.twitter.com/jvP6qMIkjJ — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who made me into the man I am today. ❤️ #ChampionsofChunky pic.twitter.com/iYx5gADjQG — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 10, 2020

The love of my life. The mom that does it all. Thank you for teaching our kids to lead with empathy and compassion. Happy Mother’s Day to @JenSiebelNewsom—and all the amazing moms out there. You’re the glue that keeps so many of us together during this crazy time. We love you!! pic.twitter.com/jhxZLh3vvl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2020