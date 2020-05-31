Celebrities Among Those Taking It To The Streets For George Floyd Protests

Not every celebrity played it safe during the nationwide uprising over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody.

Pop star Halsey and ex-boyfriend and rapper Yungbood were among those taking part in street protests in Los Angeles. Halsey claimed she was shot twice by rubber bullets.

“I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control,” tweeted Halsey on Saturday night. She then began tweet-shouting. “But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!! I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY.”

She added: “Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked. Be safe.”

Also on the streets were model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Paris Jackson.

Ratajkowski posted Instagram updates from the protests in LA. ‘DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter,’ she wrote.