CBS Pushes ‘The Amazing Race’ To Later In 2020, Sets Premieres For Reality Series ‘Game On!’ & ‘Tough As Nails’

UPDATE… Game On! will now air Wednesday May 27 instead of May 21. This is down to general scheduling move rather than anything to do with the COVID-19 shutdown. It will air at 8pm on CBS ahead of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

April 29, 2020: CBS has dated two of its newest reality series, Keegan-Michael Key-hosted Game On! and Phil Keoghan’s Tough As Nails but has pushed back the upcoming season of The Amazing Race.

Game On!, a remake of British entertainment format A League of their Own, which was previously hosted for Sky by James Corden, will launch on Wednesday May 20 at 8pm.

Hard grafting competition series Tough As Nails will then follow on Wednesday July 8 at 9pm. The show, which celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, will run after the season finale of Game On!

However, the network has adjusted the dates for the 32nd season of The Amazing Race. Earlier this month, it revealed that the globe-trotting adventure format would air on Wednesday May 20, the slot now taken by Game On!

It will now save the show, which is hosted by Keoghan and has already filmed, for later in 2020. It’s likely that The Amazing Race will air in fall to give CBS some scheduling flexibility as the COVID-19 production shutdown hits its scripted slate.

Game On! sees two teams navigating rounds of sporting questions and physical challenges, such as sumo wrestling. The teams will be led by tennis superstar Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski, who has won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. They will be joined by regulars Bobby Lee (Mad TV), an actor and comedian, and Ian Karmel, an Emmy Award-winning writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is produced by Eye Productions and Fulwell 73 in association with CPL Productions and is exec produced by Fulwell 73’s James Corden, Ben Winston and Emma Conway with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux serving as executive producers for CPL Productions. Rob Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Venus Williams also serve as executive producers.

The Amazing Race host Keoghan is producing and hosting Tough As Nails, which shines a spotlight on real people who are real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday job, with his producing partner Louise Keoghan. Contestants will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named.

It is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.

“These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment. “Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough As Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”