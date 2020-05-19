CBS Revaluating Reality Role Following Sharon Vuong’s Departure

CBS is taking a look at how it processes non-scripted series following the departure of Sharon Vuong.

Vuong, who spent three years as head of unscripted at CBS and nine years at the network overall, left the broadcaster last month and joined NBC.

During her time at CBS, she oversaw long-running reality franchises including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss as well as Love Island, the U.S. reboot of the UK hit format.

The non-scripted community has been ruminating as to who would replace Vuong in the role, whether the network would hire an external unscripted boss or hand the top job to Mitch Graham, who has been VP, alternative programming since 2013.

CBS has typically ordered fewer non-scripted series than its rival broadcast networks and in recent years series such as The World’s Best, Million Dollar Mile and TKO have all run for one season.

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, told Deadline, “We have not made a final decision on it yet and we are revaluating the function and the duties of that department and how we might want to arrange it.”

Vuong was named SVP, alternative programming and development at NBC at the start of May, reporting to EVP, alternative programming and development Jenny Groom, focusing on leading new development and strategy across NBC’s slate of alternative programming.