CBS Navigates Tricky International Waters With ‘The Amazing Race’ & ‘Survivor’ But Remains Hopeful Of Safe Return Soon

The Amazing Race and Survivor are two of the trickier shows to get back into production following the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Both long-running shows film extensively around the world and were halted earlier this spring.

However, CBS remains hopeful that the 33rd iteration of The Amazing Race and the 41st season of Survivor will get back to safely enthralling reality fans soon.

“In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, we’ll get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.

The Amazing Race, whose 32nd season is in the can and being saved for later in the year, halted production on the next season in February, having only filmed three episodes of the series, produced by CBS TV Studios, Earthview, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Studios, in the UK.

“If we get back into production [on The Amazing Race], you can trust that we have plotted out all of the safe and smart ways of doing it. Some countries are more affected than others and these producers are some of the best in the business and they will plot out a race that sticks to countries that are safe,” added Kahl.

Meanwhile, Survivor postponed production in March on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The team, with exec producer and host Jeff Probst, had hoped to get back into production on season 41 in May with plans for a September premiere. However, this will now be pushed back.

Survivor is exec produced by Probst, Mark Burnett and Matt VanWagenen.