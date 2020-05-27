CBS Layoffs: Business Affairs, Development, Specials, Current & Casting Executives Among Those Impacted

EXCLUSIVE: Names are starting to emerge in the layoffs at the CBS Entertainment Group.

Among those who have been notified today or last night are CBS Entertainment’s Gary Silver, EVP Business Affairs, Edy Mendoza, SVP Comedy Development; Jodi Roth, SVP Specials, Rosemary Tarquinio, SVP Current Programming and Michael Marks, VP Current Programs; as well as and CBS TV Studios’ Matt Skrobalak, SVP Talent & Casting, I have learned. All executives SVP and above have been at CBS for 14+ years. Additionally, Sean Hoagland, VP of Drama Development, CBS Entertainment, was laid off within the past couple of weeks, I hear.

“We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19,” the company said In a statement via a spokesperson earlier today.

CBS, which also stated, “our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS,” would not comment on individuals impacted by the cuts.

Silver joined CBS in 1997 and served as SVP, Business Affairs before being elevated to EVP.

Roth joined CBS in 2000 as Director, Specials and was upped to VP in 2003 and to SVP in 2008. She worked on CBS’ annual awards shows including The Grammy Awards, The Tony Awards, The ACMA’s and The Kennedy Center Honors, as well as developing and overseeing production of all primetime specials and holiday shows, including The Price Is Right primetime specials and Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials. Prior to CBS, Roth, an industry veteran, had been director of development at Nickelodeon.

Mendoza joined the CBS comedy development department in September 1996 as an assistant. She was named Supervisor, Comedy Development in 1998, Manager in 2000, Director in 2001, VP in 2006 and eventually SVP, Comedy Development.

Tarquinio who most recently served as SVP Current Programming at CBS TV Studios and CBS Entertainment, had been at CBS since 2004.

Skrobalak joined CBS TV Studios in 2006 as VP Talent & Casting and was upped to SVP in 2019.

Hoagland spent 8.5 years at CBS, including stints as Manager, Director and VP of Drama Development.