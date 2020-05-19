‘CBS Evening News’ Will Be Back For West Coast Edition After Control Room Glitch Leaves East Coast Dark Tonight

(UPDATED with CBS News statement) Despite a technical glitch putting the kibosh on the East Coast airing tonight the show will go on for the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

A 6:30 PM PT West Coast edition of the network’s evening news will air as planned, sources tell Deadline. Early Tuesday, an error in CBS New’s Washington D.C. bureau control room literally pulled the plug on the East Coast edition – as the network indicated in a tweet about 13 minutes after the O’Donnell hosted show was to have started:

.@CBSNews is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 19, 2020

“CBS News experienced technical difficulties tonight that prevented the CBS Evening News from airing at 6:30 pm, ET on the CBS Television Network,” CBS News said in a statement released at 5 PM PM on Tuesday. “The issue is being resolved, and the Mountain and West Coast versions of the CBS Evening News will air during the regular time slots at 5:30 PM/6:30 PM, MT/PT. In place of the CBS Evening News on the East Coast, the network aired coverage from CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news service. Tonight’s broadcast of the CBS Evening News will also air on CBSN and will be available on CBSNews.com.”

CBS has been primarily routing the broadcast of its nighty news show via DC and a back-up facility in NYC since two staffers in the network’s Manhattan-set Broadcast Center came down with the coronavirus back in mid-March. Even before most of the nation began stay-at-home orders to help halt the spread of the potentially fatal COVID-19, CBS staffers were instructed to work from home for their own safety.

Since then, the now remotely run broadcast has hit the ground running nightly pretty seamlessly, up until today. In addition to its tweet of the occurrence, CBS is expected to issue an official statement on what went wrong today shortly. To the network’s credit, those on the East Coast did get their news tonight with a feed from 24-hour digital newser CBSN substituting.

In a smalll(ish) coincidence, today was also the day that CBS unveiled its Fall season schedule in a digital Upfront that replaced the usual Carnegie Hall hootenanny due to the global health pandemic.