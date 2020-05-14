UPDATED, 2:45 PM: Tell me more, tell me more! OK, CBS has added a Grease Sing-a-Long to the schedule of its revived Sunday Night Movies franchise. The 1978 classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will air at 8:30 p.m. June 7 and will feature sing-along lyrics for all the songs including “You’re the One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning” and the chart-topping title track.

Watch the Grease Sing-a-Long trailer here and read details about CBS’ revived Sunday Night Movies franchise below.

PREVIOUSLY, April 7: Theatrical movies are making a comeback on broadcast television. With the networks’ original series’ production halted and people looking for comfort-food entertainment while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, popular movies are becoming a viable programming option.

CBS will launch a Sunday movie night on May 3 for a five-week initial run. Tapping into the vault of corporate sibling Paramount Pictures, the night will feature five iconic titles from the Paramount library, Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark — which is how that franchise started now is marketed — Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic.

On May 24 and May 31, the movies will air where original episodes of CBS’ Love Island had been scheduled. The network still plans to run a second season of the reality series this summer but, with all Hollywood production on hold, its fate is currently TBD.

Theatrical — and original — movies disappeared from broadcast TV a decade and a half ago. CBS in fact was the last major broadcast network to cancel its CBS Sunday Movie franchise at the end of the 2004-05 season. That was a result of the proliferation of DVDs that allowed for commercial-free movie experience. It was soon followed by the rise of streaming.

But now, amid the health crisis, films are making a comeback. NBCUniversal yesterday announced that it was ushering in (semi) commerical-free family movie nights on USA, Syfy and Telemundo. Syfy just scheduled family classic The Goonies to air on Easter Sunday night.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, EVP, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

Here is the schedule for CBS Sunday Night Movies so far:

May 3

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (8-11 p.m., ET/PT)

May 10

“Forrest Gump” (8-11 p.m., ET/PT)

May 17

Mission: Impossible (8-11 p.m., ET/PT)

May 24

Titanic (7-11 p.m., ET/PT)

May 31

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (8-11 p.m., ET/PT)

June 7:

Grease Sing-a-Long (8:30-11 p.m. ET/PT)