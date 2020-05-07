CBS All Access To Get Summer Reboot, Adding New Films And Shows Ahead Of Global Expansion

CBS All Access will get a significant reboot this summer, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street analysts Thursday, with Paramount films and shows from Nickelodeon, BET and other networks joining the service.

The subscription service will be rebranded and will also expand internationally in the next 12 months, Bakish said.

More than 100 library films from Paramount will be part of the new wave of programming.

Unlike many other SVOD platforms, All Access also will be able to continue delivering live and on-demand news and sports programming via 200 CBS affiliates.

“Our biggest franchises will be key to this strategy,” Bakish said on the quarterly earnings call. The effort will leverage an “already-developed tech platform … we are not building from scratch,” he added.

Original programming will continue to mine the company’s IP, following in the line of breakout shows like The Good Fight and Picard.

CFO Christine Spade said All Access and Showtime, the company’s two biggest subscription streaming offerings, remain on track for 16 million subscribers by the end of 2020. That figure is in line with previous internal targets. CBS, prior to its merger with Viacom, generally did not break out the specific split between All Access and Showtime, but in recent years they had been fairly evenly split.

Other networks from the portfolio whose offerings will join All Access include Smithsonian and the Paramount Network.

Bakish described a “critical mass of live sports,” including exclusive streaming rights to women’s soccer and UAIFA matches.

CBS All Access, which launched in 2015, was an early effort to take traditional media into the streaming era. In recent months, Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia have also mounted significant streaming efforts as all media companies look to close the gap with Netflix.

Distribution deals are a key element in gaining scale in streaming. All Access was added Thursday to Comcast’s Xfinity platforms, a significant boost to its prospects.