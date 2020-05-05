Oscar Winner Cate Blanchett In Talks To Join ‘Borderlands’ Adaptation At Lionsgate

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is in talks to board the Eli Roth-directed Borderlands, the film adaptation to 2K first-person shooter PC-console game. If the deal goes through, Blanchett will take on the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series who is part of the Siren class, a group of women with incredible powers.

The Lionsgate film is slated to begin shooting later this year. Borderlands is set in the distant future, in which four “Vault Hunters” travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumored to contain advanced alien technology. The hunters find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempt to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project through their Arad Productions banner with Erik Feig via Picturestart. James Myers is overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions, while Lucy Kitada will oversee the project for Picturestart.