‘Caroline In The City’ Cast Reunites For Pilot Script Read On ‘Stars In The House’ Livestream

Twenty-five years after the first Caroline In The City episode was taped, the cast headed by Lea Thompson will reunite to read the pilot script and chat with Stars In The House hosts and viewers tomorrow night.

The reunion was announced today by Stars hosts and exec producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Taking part in the virtual get-together will be Thompson (Caroline), Malcolm Gets (Richard), Amy Pietz (Annie), Eric Lutes (Del), Andy Lauer (Charlie), Tom LaGrua (Remo), John Mariano (Johnny), and Jason Workman (Jeff). Caroline creator Marco Pennette also will be on board.

The cast and creator are expected to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes in addition to the reading, and will answer viewer questions.

‘Caroline in the City’ cast Shutterstock

“They say you can never go home again,” said Pennette in a statement, “but thanks to Stars In The House apparently you can. It’s been so wonderful to revisit Caroline In The City and its talented cast. And even though a lot has changed since we shot this pilot 25 years ago, the story of a young woman searching for love in the big city is timeless.”

As with all Stars episodes, the reunion is being held in support of The Actors Fund. The new episode will stream live on Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. The viewings are free, but donations to The Actors Fund and its COVID-19 efforts are encouraged.

Recent Stars reunions have included the casts of Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV and White Collar, among others. The episodes can be viewed at the Stars YouTube and web sites.