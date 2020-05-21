Tom Hardy ‘Capone’ Movie Takes In $2.5M+ On VOD Repping A Record For Vertical Entertainment

This morning Vertical Entertainment reports a company VOD record for the release of Bron Studios Josh Trank Tom Hardy gangster pic Capone with a 10-day gross of $2.5M-plus.

Capone was released on May 12 via on-demand platforms including, but not limited to, iTunes, where it soared to #1 on the charts within its first 3 days of release. VOD figures aren’t always readily reported, but perhaps with more movies going to the platform during COVID-19, distributors will make them more transparent. Reports last had Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour at close to $100M off PVOD, but Warner Bros. never reported anything last weekend on their in-home release of Scoob which was available both for 48-hour rental and digital purchase.

To give you some idea of the momentum of Capone: The pic’s first 10 days rep close to 40% of what Radius’ Bong Joon Ho 2014 movie Snowpiercer made over its first two months ($6.45M). Snowpiercer also had a theatrical release and combined with its VOD revenue racked up a combined domestic take of $11M. Capone was originally planned to have a limited theatrical release.

“We are incredibly impressed with the attention and interest surrounding Capone. Although we wish the film could have been premiered in theaters as originally intended, we could not be more thrilled with the success of the VOD home premiere release. Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, including the incredible support from our cable partners, this opening has surpassed all of our expectations and we look forward to seeing Capone continue to find its audience during these uncertain times,” said the Vertical Entertainment partners.

Capone follows the notorious gangster during the last chapter of his life, as dementia rots his mind and his past becomes present. Capone spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, racking his head as to where he hid millions of dollars on his property. The pic also stars Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, and Matt Dillon. Trank wrote and directed.

Upcoming Vertical releases include Open Source starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe; The Big Ugly starring Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman, and Malcolm McDowell; Inheritance starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford and Connie Nielsen; Archive starring Theo James and Stacy Martin; Yes, God, Yes starring Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons, and Alisha Boe; and Skylin3s, the third installment of the Skyline franchise.