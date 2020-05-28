Cannes Film Festival To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3

Click to Skip Ad
Cannes
Cannes Shutterstock

Cannes will announce its 2020 Official Selection next Wednesday, June 3, in Paris.

Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, the Festival’s General Delegate, will announce the line-up that would have been at the 73rd edition live on Canal+ at 6:00pm local time, as well as on the festival’s website and across its social media.

As every year, the event will take place at the UGC Normandie in Paris.

They will reveal the 2020 Official Selection, with those films awarded the Cannes stamp of approval upon their release in cinemas and screenings at certain festivals. Meanwhile, the online Marché du Film will be held from 22 to 26 June.

Cannes cancelled its 73rd edition last month due to the coronavirus.

Among movies widely tipped for the festival were Wes Anderson’s The Last Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria. Frémaux has already announced that Spike Lee’s Netflix film Da 5 Bloods would have played Out Of Competition at the festival had it gone ahead. Lee was due to chair the jury.

