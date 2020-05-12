Cannes Online Market Outlines Immersive Content Event

The Cannes Marché du Film Online, which will run June 22-26 in place of the traditional physical market that would have taken place this week on the French Riviera, has unveiled details of its event dedicated to immersive technologies, Cannes XR Virtual.

Running June 24-26, the initiative will welcome professionals from the film biz, tech companies, and XR industry to come together to discuss the future of alternative reality content such as VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality).

Included in the initiative will be the Museum of Other Realities (MOR), a virtual art gallery featuring new immersive work from VR artists around the world, which will remain available until July 3 via Steam, Viveport and Oculus. There will also be a conference hosted virtually on the online Marche (as well as on the partner Tribeca Film Festival and Kaleidoscope websites) and remote pitching sessions and project presentations.

A network of partners will offer access to Cannes XR Virtual for journalists and guests without a VR headset in cities in the U.S., China and France.

The program will be accessible to industry professionals accredited to the Marché du Film Online.