‘Antigone’ Named Best Picture At Canadian Screen Awards

Antigone, Sophie Deraspe’s haunting French-language drama that set its adaptation of the Greek tragedy as a tale of a modern-day refugee family in Montreal, won Best Picture and tied François Girard’s The Song of Names with five wins overall Thursday at the Canadian Screen Awards, Canada’s equivalent to the Oscars.
Winners in the Cinematic Arts categories came tonight in a virtual ceremony held by The Canadian Academy, culminating three days of award handouts spanning film, TV, news, sports and documentaries.
Antigone won the Best Canadian Feature Film at last year’s Toronto Film Festival on its way to becoming Canada’s official submission in the 2020 International Feature Film race. Tonight, it also took best actress for star Nahéma Ricci, supporting actress for Nour Belkhiria, adapted screenplay for Deraspe, and Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe won for editing.
Song of Names, about an Englishman who searches for his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, who disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, landed wins including for its sound design and for Howard Shore’s original score and original song “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer).”
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open won three awards tonight including director and original screenwriter wins for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn. Matthew Rankin’s The Twentieth Century also had three wins, for art direction, hair and costume design.
Earlier in the week, the CBC/Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, which led all TV nominees with 26 for its final season going in, won six trophies including best comedy. CTV and Hulu’s Cardinal led with seven wins including best drama.
Here’s the full list of tonight’s film winners:
BEST MOTION PICTURE
Antigone – Marc Daigle
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Nahéma Ricci – Antigone
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Mark O’Brien – Goalie
ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Nour Belkhiria – Antigone
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Rémy Girard – And the Birds Rained Down
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood
JOHN DUNNING BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM AWARD
Murmur – Heather Young
GOLDEN SCREEN AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM
Compulsive Liar | Menteur – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault
ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Norm Li – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION
Dany Boivin – The Twentieth Century
COSTUME DESIGN
Patricia McNeil – The Twentieth Century
ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR
Nermin Grbic – The Twentieth Century
ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP
Fanny Vachon – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING
Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,
Natalie Fleurant – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL SOUND
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE
Howard Shore – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG
Howard Shore – The Song of Names – “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT DRAMA
Pick – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Giant Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige
