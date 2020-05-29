‘Antigone’ Named Best Picture At Canadian Screen Awards

Antigone, Sophie Deraspe’s haunting French-language drama that set its adaptation of the Greek tragedy as a tale of a modern-day refugee family in Montreal, won Best Picture and tied François Girard’s The Song of Names with five wins overall Thursday at the Canadian Screen Awards, Canada’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Winners in the Cinematic Arts categories came tonight in a virtual ceremony held by The Canadian Academy, culminating three days of award handouts spanning film, TV, news, sports and documentaries.

Antigone won the Best Canadian Feature Film at last year’s Toronto Film Festival on its way to becoming Canada’s official submission in the 2020 International Feature Film race. Tonight, it also took best actress for star Nahéma Ricci, supporting actress for Nour Belkhiria, adapted screenplay for Deraspe, and Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe won for editing.

Song of Names, about an Englishman who searches for his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, who disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, landed wins including for its sound design and for Howard Shore’s original score and original song “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer).”

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open won three awards tonight including director and original screenwriter wins for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn. Matthew Rankin’s The Twentieth Century also had three wins, for art direction, hair and costume design.

Earlier in the week, the CBC/Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, which led all TV nominees with 26 for its final season going in, won six trophies including best comedy. CTV and Hulu’s Cardinal led with seven wins including best drama.

Here’s the full list of tonight’s film winners:

BEST MOTION PICTURE

Antigone – Marc Daigle

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Nahéma Ricci – Antigone

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Mark O’Brien – Goalie

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nour Belkhiria – Antigone

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Rémy Girard – And the Birds Rained Down

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood

JOHN DUNNING BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM AWARD

Murmur – Heather Young

GOLDEN SCREEN AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM

Compulsive Liar | Menteur – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault

ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Norm Li – The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Dany Boivin – The Twentieth Century

COSTUME DESIGN

Patricia McNeil – The Twentieth Century

ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR

Nermin Grbic – The Twentieth Century

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP

Fanny Vachon – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING

Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,

Natalie Fleurant – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL SOUND

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE

Howard Shore – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG

Howard Shore – The Song of Names – “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT DRAMA

Pick – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Giant Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige