‘Paradise City’ Trailer Showcases The Late Cameron Boyce In His Final Project

The teaser trailer for Cameron Boyce’s final screen appearance is out, showing his explorations of the darker side of Hollywood.
The show, Paradise City, features Boyce as Simon Ostergaard, a musician entangled in the dark side. “Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood?” he asks in one scene. “Like, the whole black magic, and all that stuff.”
View this post on Instagram
Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. ❤️💙💜 Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation #cameronboyce #paradisecityshow
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.