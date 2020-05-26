California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says Film And TV Restart Guidelines Will Come Later This Week

Governor Gavin Newsom began his Tuesday Coronavirus press conference by noting that California is about to cross the sad threshold of 100,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

“We are in a transition as it relates to the modifications we have made. The message before was straightforward: Stay home…We’re seeing things on our television screen that” suggest we may see “an increased number of cases presents itself.”

Newsom announced modifications to regional guidance, allowing for attestations at the county level that there are adequate plans i place should a rise in cases be seen again. Forty seven of the 58 counties currently have made such attestations.

The governor said that, while he had hoped to present guidelines for restarting film and TV production early this week, he has pushed back that announcement to confer with guilds and producers.

We chose to engage a little more formally…We want to extend them [the deadline] to later this week, possibly this weekend, because we are working with both industry and labor they want to tighten up some aspects of the guidelines.”

“It’s been a very positive process,” said Newsom, before saying that the process for film and TV is looking a lot like that implemented by the grocery industry, which the governor called “a model in terms of guidelines for safely reopening.”

Barbershops and hair salons are now allowed under those regional variances. Tomorrow summer camps, childcare.

“We are just in the first wave of this pandemic,” said Newsom, indicating that the second wave is still to come.

“The images over the weekend with this spectacular weather…It’s incumbent upon all of us to practice what we preach.”

“We have been making modifications in real time, not just waiting for press conference.”

Over the weekend, the stqte announced customers could resume shopping in stores, with modifications. Places of worship were opened, but limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 people.