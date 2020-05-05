California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Agreement For Huntington Beach, Dana Point To Reopen

After protests and lawsuits, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach are set to reopen. The governor had ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches on Friday. That sparked lawsuits from Huntington Beach and Dana Point. Protests also broke out in Huntington.

On Monday, beaches in San Clemente and Laguna Beach are reopening after agreements were reached with state officials on “protocols and procedures” for maintaining social distancing those areas.

“Just a few hours ago we were able to make a similar commitment…with Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach. So those are opening back up as well.”

Newsom expressed “real gratitude for their local elected officials that worked so closely with our team over the weekend.”