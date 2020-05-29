California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom To Issue County Guidelines For Reopening Movie Theaters

California Governor Gavin Newsom will issue guidelines next week that could allow some counties to move into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Newsom said at a press conference today. The guidelines will cover “high-risk workspaces” such as movie theaters.

The governor said local conditions would guide whether a county could move into this next stage.

The state’s COVID-19 website describes Phase 3 as follows:

1. Phase in higher-risk workplaces at a pace designed to protect public health and safety, beginning with limited personal care and recreational venues (with workplace modifications).

2. Travel for permissible activities, such as healthcare, food, stages 1-3 work, and local or activities shopping related to open sectors.

3. Monitor critical indicators and alter scope of reopening if necessary to protect public health and safety.

As for L.A. County, an official at Friday’s press conference said that the state is in touch with public health leaders and local officials to identify the variations in crucial metrics, which could mean some areas of the county open before others based on those determinations.

Newsom had previously allowed modifications to regional guidance dependent on county plans should a rise in coronavirus cases occur. On Thursday, the governor said 48 of the 58 counties currently had made such attestations to move into at least Phase 2. L.A. county is not among them which, of course, has a huge impact on TV and film production.

The governor said earlier this week that his health director has been working with L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer and may consider opening some parts of the county sooner than others. Whether or not that would include reopening for production remains to be seen.