CAA Signs ‘The Sleepwalker’ Director Mona Fastvold

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Mona Fastvold.

Fastvold made her directorial debut with The Sleepwalker. The Norwegian-American drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014 in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and was acquired by IFC Films. The film was written by Fastvold and Vox Lux director Brady Corbet, who also stars in the feature alongside Gitte Witt, Christopher Abbott and Stephanie Ellis

Fastvold recently finished production on her upcoming second feature, The World To Come which is based on the short story of the same name. She will reunite with Abbot who stars alongside Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck.

She is managed by Brian Young at Three Six Zero Group.