CAA Signs Korean Filmmaker Jung Byung-Gil

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Korean filmmaker Jung Byung-Gil for representation.

Byung-Gil most recently directed the film The Villainess which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Deadline exclusively reported that the pic is being developed into a series by Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment at Amazon.

Formerly a stuntman, Byung-Gil made his directorial debut with the 2008 documentary Action Boy, where he followed students at the Seoul Action School as they trained to become stuntmen. His first feature film was 2012’s Confession of a Murder, which was remade into the 2017 Japanese-language hit Memoirs of a Murderer directed by Yu Irie. In 2018, Deadline also exclusively reported that he would direct the adaptation of the Red 5 comic Afterburn with Gerard Butler starring.

He is managed by Spencer Baumgarten.