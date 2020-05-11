CAA Signs ‘Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens

CAA has signed Dan Stevens. Best known for his work on Downton Abbey and theater work like Broadway’s The Heiress, Stevens next stars in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. He’s also starring with Judi Dench and Isla Fisher in the Noel Coward comedy Blithe Spirit and The Rental, which marks Dave Franco’s feature directing debut.

Stevens had been repped by WME. He most recently appeared in Call of the Wild and starred in the Noah Hawley Marvel series Legion on FX. This after he appeared in Hawley’s directing debut Lucy In The Sky.

His other work includes HBO’s High Maintenance, Sense & Sensibility, The Line Of Beauty and Maxwell. Stage work includes Arcadia, The Vortex and Hayfever on the West End, and Every Good Boy Deserves A Favor at The National Theatre in London.

Stevens continues to be represented in the UK by Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan at Mahan Peikoff.