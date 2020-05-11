CAA Tells Staff To Continue Working Remotely Till August 1

Click to Skip Ad
CAA
CAA has told employees in its Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London offices to continue to work from home until at least August 1. The agency said that offices with fewer employees in other U.S. cities and elsewhere could have different timing on when to come back.

The agency doesn’t want to be the first canary in the coal mine. CAA made moves early to recognize the pandemic might be serious. On March 4 as Deadline revealed, CAA instituted a temporary policy in which its agents were asked to hold virtual meetings, instead of bringing clients and guests to CAA headquarters in Century City. Airplane travel was also halted for agents. At the time, the move was enacted for two weeks, and reviewed after.

On March 12, the agency told staff to stay home and work remotely, and they closed the offices that day when we got a sense of how serious this pandemic was going to be. This came one day after the agency told staff that work from home was optional. All this came after one person in the Sports Group in New York had come in contact with an NBA basketball player who tested positive.

