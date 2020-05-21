BWR Senior Publicists Departing Parent BCW To Form New Bicoastal Firm

EXCLUSIVE: We began hearing news last night about some noise at longstanding, venerable PR firm Baker Winokur Ryder. What we know now from a source is that BWR’s senior-ranking publicists are forming their own bicoastal entertainment and corporate lifestyle public relations company, apart from parent BCW.

It has yet to be determined who will go to the unnamed new venture, which is in the spirit of BWR’s independent roots.

BWR’s current roster includes such stars Adam Sandler, Matt LeBlanc, Marcia Gay Harden, Garrett Hedlund, Zoe Saldana, Connie Britton, Anthony Anderson, among many others.

BWR was founded by Paul Baker, Larry Winokur and Nanci Ryder in 1987, and it was during their run that the firm was folded into BCW.

When reached, BWR didn’t return comment on the current situation.