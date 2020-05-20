Buchwald Bolsters Literary Division With Angela Nikas Hire

EXCLUSIVE: As part of the continued expansion of its literary department, Buchwald has added former Entertainment One executive, Angela Nikas, to its television literary agent roster.

Nikas, who began her career at Playtone Productions working for Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, has spent the last four years as Director of Development at eOne. She was responsible for the development and production of multiple projects including Millennial Mafia, which sold straight to series at Amazon; as well as the adaptation of Suicide Club, which is currently set up at Hulu; and several shows for Quibi, including Jon Favreau’s Micro Mayhem. In addition to developing and producing content for the studio, she’s credited with passionately searching for a new breed of storyteller that would elevate the landscape of television in the digital age.

“I am thrilled to be joining Buchwald,” Nikas said of the move. “…[I’m] excited to lend my development experience to the talented team and to help expand and create opportunities for our clients.”

This marks Buchwald’s third notable hire over the last few months in their rapidly growing literary division.

“Angela brings so much to who we are and what we value as a company,” added Buchwald’s newly minted Head of Literary Rob Kim. “Not only does she have incredible relationships, knowledge, and experience, she has a deep understanding of what it means to work with individual artists. She has helped so many bring their ideas to fruition, and as agents, that is at the core of what we do. We are so excited to welcome Angela to Buchwald.”