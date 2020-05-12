Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Starring Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Postpones Opening For A Year

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will postpone its opening more than a year due to the pandemic shutdown. The production, which had been set to begin previews the day after the March 12 shutdown was announced, will now begin performances at the Hudson Theatre on Friday, March 19, 2021.

An official opening date will be announced. The revival will run through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In a statement, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker said, “We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe.”

The revival played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre from February 5 through February 22. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13.

In addition to Broderick, Parker and, in his Broadway directing debut, Hickey, the production includes top notch theater creatives: John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design) and Marc Shaiman (incidental music).

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

Ticket buyers who previously purchased tickets to Plaza Suite can exchange tickets for a new performance by contacting their original point of sale.