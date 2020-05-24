Click to Skip Ad
Broadway Actor Nick Cordero “Showing Small Improvements Each Day,” According To Wife Amanda Kloots

nick cordero amanda kloots
Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots in 2017 Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s has had a positive uptick in his health as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, issued a positive report late on Friday after some discouraging words on earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram her husband is “fighting.”

“He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day. It is exactly what we need.

“Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY!’ she added. “Thanks be to God.”

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily briefings.

