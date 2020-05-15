BritBox To Become The “Comprehensive” Home Of Agatha Christie In America

BritBox says it is going to house the most “comprehensive” collection of Agatha Christie adaptations in North America after inking a deal with the estate of the British author.

The streaming service, which is operated by ITV and the BBC, has added to its existing catalog of Christie titles by acquiring further rights to films, TV series, and audio plays.

Included in the new deal is Seasons 9-12 of David Suchet’s depiction of legendary detective Poirot, meaning BritBox will eventually be the home to all-but-one series of the ITV show. Seasons 9-12 drop today.

BritBox will also add newly restored versions of ITV’s Marple and Partners In Crime, as well as TV movies such as The Seven Dials Mystery and The Secret Adversary.

BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman said: “As the home of great British mysteries, we couldn’t be more proud to be the true home of the most beloved portrayals of Christie’s famous characters.”

James Prichard, the CEO and chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, added: “I am delighted to see all these shows available in the North America on BritBox. They give a real flavour of the depth and quality of my great grandmother’s work, and I am sure audiences will enjoy them.”