Former HGTV Exec Brian Balthazar Launches Production Company, Joint Venture With ‘Frozen In Time’ Producer Glass Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Balthazar, who oversaw HGTV shows such as Flip or Flop and Love It Or List It, has launched his own production company – a joint venture with Frozen In Time producer Glass Entertainment.

He has partnered with Nancy Glass to launch Balthazar Entertainment, which will be based in New York City and Philadelphia.

Balthazar worked closely with Glass Entertainment at HGTV, where he was the network exec responsible for Maureen McCormick’s Frozen in Time, and will focus on developing and producing unscripted content with a focus on character-driven programming for premium cable networks and digital platforms.

He was previously Vice President of Programming and Development at HGTV-owner Discovery Networks.

In addition to being a network exec, he has appeared on screen on Today Show, Wendy Williams and People TV.

Earlier in his career, he served as co-executive producer of ABC’s daytime talk show The View and oversaw the launch of the fourth hour of NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb.

“We are longtime fans of Brian’s work, both on screen and off,” said Nancy Glass, CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. “He’s a respected producer, determined executive and inspiring creative. We are honored to have him hang his banner at GEG.”

“Nancy is a true tour de force in the entertainment industry,” added Balthazar. “She’s always been a groundbreaking producer and collaborative partner, and I know that we will create compelling and buzzworthy television together. My time at HGTV was a joy and I can’t wait, as the home category has been my lifelong passion, to produce exciting new projects for them.”