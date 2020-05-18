‘Breeders’: Martin Freeman & Daisy Haggard Comedy Renewed For Season 2 At FX & Sky

FX and Sky have picked up a second season of Breeders from creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell.

The parental comedy stars Freeman and Episodes and Back To Life’s Daisy Haggard as partners and parents, trying to look after their two small children Luke, played by George Wakeman and Ava, played by Jayda Eyles. It also features

The first season, which also starred Better Call Saul and This Is Spinal Tap actor Michael McKean as Ally’s father, is produced by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Everything’s Going To Be OK producer Avalon Television in association with FX Productions.

It premiered on FX on March 2 with episodes on Hulu the following the day. Blackwell serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer

Related Story Steven Knight To Adapt Dickens' 'Great Expectations' In Reteam With BBC/FX, Ridley Scott & Tom Hardy

Addison, who previously starred in BBC comedy The Thick Of It, which Blackwell wrote on, and went on to direct episodes of Veep, told Deadline last month that the team was pleased that people were watching during the pandemic.

“I was always worried that people would be so sick of that situation in their houses that they might not want to watch it but mercifully people have taken to watching it. One of the big reactions is that people are finding solace in it,” he said.

Addison said of the renewal, “We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.”

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said, “We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on Breeders achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two. Breeders has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting.”

“So pleased we get another go at Breeders,” said Freeman. “I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”

“It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders – FX, Sky, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience,” added Blackwell. “So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in Season 2 is the icing on a cake that we’ve checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts.”