TV Director-Producer Brad Silberling Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV director-producer Brad Silberling has signed with ICM Partners.
Silberling serves as an executive producer and director on the CW’s drama series Dynasty, currently in its third season and renewed for a fourth for 2020-2021. He also is directing and executive producing the first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix series Dash & Lilly.
Silberling directed the CW/CBS Studios pilots Charmed, Reign, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow, all of which went to series. His company, Reveal, is under a deal with CBS TV Studios.
On the film side, Silberling is known for directing such features as Casper, City of Angels, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Moonlight Mile, based on his own experiences after the tragic murder of his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Schaeffer, in 1989.
Silberling is managed by Mosaic.
