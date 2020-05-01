Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

L.A. County Coronavirus Update: New Cases Jump Again As Numbers Continue To Rollercoaster

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

TCA Cancels Summer Press Tour, Exploring "Virtual Alternatives" With Networks

Read the full story

TV Director-Producer Brad Silberling Signs With ICM Partners

Brad Silberling
Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV director-producer Brad Silberling has signed with ICM Partners.

Silberling serves as an executive producer and director on the CW’s drama series Dynasty, currently in its third season and renewed for a fourth for 2020-2021. He also is directing and executive producing the first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix series Dash & Lilly.

ICM Partners

Silberling directed the CW/CBS Studios pilots Charmed, Reign, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow, all of which went to series. His company, Reveal, is under a deal with CBS TV Studios.

On the film side, Silberling is known for directing such features as Casper, City of Angels, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Moonlight Mile, based on his own experiences after the tragic murder of his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Schaeffer, in 1989.

Silberling is managed by Mosaic.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad