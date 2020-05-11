‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed For Season 11 By Fox

Fox has made it official, formally renewing its Emmy-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers for an eleventh season.

While the other two veteran Fox animated series, The Simpsons and Family Guy, are in the middle of two-season orders, Bob’s Burgers had been picked up through this current season. Speaking to Deadline in January, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn indicated that the animated series would be renewed.

“Bob’s Burgers is going to be on Fox for a long time,” he said.

Like all animated series, Bob’s Burgers already had been working on episodes for next season because of the lengthy production times involved. Today, Bob’s Burgers‘ 11th season was unveiled as part of Fox’s fall 2020 schedule.

Bob’s Burgers, two-time Emmy winner for best animated program, comes from creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard and 20th Century Fox TV.