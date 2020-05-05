Writers-Producers Bob & Rick Orci Sign With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Film and TV writers-producers Bob and Rick Orci have signed with Gersh. This represents another high-profile new writer signing for Gersh, which earlier this year became the first major full-service talent agency to enter a franchise agreement with the WGA. The agency also recently signed longtime The Simpsons executive producer/showrunner Al Jean.

The Orci brothers (aka Roberto and J.R.), born in Mexico, have worked — separately and together — on a number of marquee TV and film projects in Hollywood over the past 20 years.

Bob, through his former partnership with Alex Kurtzman, co-wrote and/or produced blockbusters ranging from two Transformers and Star Trek films to Mission Impossible: III and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the latter of which grossed over $700 million worldwide. For television, he co-created and executive produced shows including Hawaii Five-0, which recently wrapped its 10-year, 240-episode run; Sleepy Hollow, which aired for four seasons on Fox; and cult sci-fi drama series Fringe, which aired for five seasons on Fox. Bob also created the series Matador for El Rey Network, and his other TV credits include Limitless and Scorpion.

For the past several years, Rick Orci has served as executive producer on NBC’s The Blacklist, which has been renewed for an eighth season. He also co-created and executive produced its spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption, which aired for one season on NBC. Rick also worked with his brother on both Fringe and Hawaii Five-0.

Bob Orci also is repped by attorney Michael Gendler.