Bob Kulick Dies: Guitarist For Kiss, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed Was 70

Bob Kulick, a guitarist with KISS, Meat Loaf and Lou Reed, has died at age 70.

His brother, Bruce Kulick (who was also a guitarist for KISS), posted the news on social media. No cause of death was given.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick,” Bruce Kulick wrote on Instagram. “His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents playing his guitar as loud as possible.”

Kulick auditioned for KISS in 1972, but didn’t get the gig, as Ace Frehley was chosen. But he was brought in five years later to help with the recording of the eighth KISS album, “Alive II.” He played lead for three songs on the album.

Kulick also worked on the Spongebob Squarepants song Sweet Victory with David Glen Eisley, and recorded a solo album in 2018.

KISS shared Bruce Kulick’s post on Twitter, saying, “We are heartbroken.”