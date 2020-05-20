Blumhouse Developing ‘Our Lady Of Tears’ With Issa López Adapting & Directing

Mexican filmmaker Issa López is set to adapt and direct Our Lady of Tears for Blumhouse based on the Daniel Hernandez Epic magazine article “The Haunting of Girlstown” which was published on Vox. Our Lady of Tears will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Epic Media.

The article focuses on a mass hysteria epidemic with supernatural roots, that in 2007 spread through Villa de las Niñas, an all girls, Catholic boarding school in the outskirts of Mexico City. The school recruited and isolated socially neglected girls coming from families living in extreme poverty and in remote areas of Mexico.

The project is in the supernatural spirit of López’s previous feature, Tigers Are Not Afraid, which followed children fighting for survival in a harsh real-life environment.

Related Story Jamie Lee Curtis & Her Comet Pictures Studio Ink First-Look Blumhouse Deal; 'Mother Nature' Movie In Works

“The moment I read the Epic article, I knew I wanted to tell this story. I myself attended a Catholic school in Mexico City. I grew up on a steady diet of supernatural visitations and miracles, and of the real life horrors that young girls who grow up in poverty face every day in Mexico, and around the world. Having the chance to tell that story with Jason and his team, producers of such socially incisive genre classics like Get Out, and of so many true horror gems, is a huge privilege. I couldn’t be more excited about this movie,” said López in a statement.

“The Blumhouse team was enthralled by the original article and Daniel’s deep reporting around such a terrifying and heartbreaking story. Ever since I first watched Tiger’s Are Not Afraid, I have wanted to find a project to collaborate on with Issa and I knew this was a perfect fit. I can’t wait for audiences to see her take on this material,” said Blumhouse co-founder and CEO, Jason Blum.

“Epic spent years tracking down former students, government officials and teachers to try to understand what happened at Girlstown. We learned that isolation can protect us from physical threats but our internal demons follow us wherever we go,” said Joshua Davis, co-founder, Epic.

Blum will produce with Epic’s Davis and Arthur Spector. Epic co-founder Joshuah Bearman will executive produce.

Epic was founded by journalists Joshua Davis and Joshuah Bearman in 2013 with a mandate to publish extraordinary true stories. More than forty Epic articles have been optioned by Hollywood, including Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and AppleTV+’s Little America, which is going into its second season. Epic is part of Vox Media Studios.