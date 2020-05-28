Blumhouse-Backed Crypt TV Plans Hindi Horror Pic ‘Chhori’ With Bollywood Star Nushrat Bharucha & Abundantia Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV, the horror brand co-founded by Jack Davis and Eli Roth and backed by Blumhouse, has unveiled its first Indian production in the form of Hindi horror remake Chhori.

Last year, Crypt TV partnered with Mumbai-based outfit Abundantia Entertainment, run by former Viacom18 Motion Pictures exec Vikram Malhotra, to produce content for the Indian market. This project is the first to get the green light under that deal.

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) will lead cast on the film, which is a remake of Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi. Vishal Furia, who directed and wrote the original, will reprise his role on the new project. Abundantia’s Malhotra and Crypt’s Davis are producing.

The film is a blend of horror and social drama, telling the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of terror.

“This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we are finally getting to collaborate on Chhori, which is so close to his heart,” said Nushrat Bharucha on her casting.

Crypt TV creates genre IP and promotes it through digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The company struck a five series deal with Facebook Watch last year, beginning with The Birch, which scored more than 32 million views across its 14 episode run. Jason Blum’s Blumhouse is an investor and strategic partner in the company.

Abundantia Entertainment has credits including historical drama Airlift, the Amazon original series Breathe, and local versions of U.S. properties such as the Indian Chef remake. Recently, Deadline spoke to founder Malhotra about how the company is navigating the current pandemic and its future plans.

“Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in supporting progressive and insightful stories. I am delighted that we are extending our content philosophy further with the Hindi remake of Lapachhapi,” commented Malhotra.

“When I first saw Lapachhapi in Mumbai with Vikram, I was blown away and instantly knew it could lead the way in elevating the horror genre in India. Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture changing stories and I found the perfect mix of that and meaningful social issues in Lapachhapi,” added Jack Davis.

“When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my film, I was thrilled – simply because I believe there is a lot more I want to say with this story,” added director Vishal Furia. “I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film.”