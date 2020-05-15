‘Blood And Money’ Hits VOD, ‘Seberg’ Makes Amazon Prime Premiere, Kino Marquee Debuts ‘New French Shorts 2020’ – Specialty Streaming Preview

Screen Media will release the indie kill-or-be-killed crime drama Blood and Money starring Tom Berenger on VOD this weekend to give you a jolt of thrills.

Directed by long-time cinematographer John Barr, the pic stars Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields & McCoys) as a retired veteran who, while is hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Northern Maine, discovers the body of a dead woman with a bag full of cash.

Things start to unravel when he runs into a group of criminals who are searching for said bag of cash after a botched casino robbery lands them right smack dab in the middle of the snowy woods while trying to escape to Canada. As they hunt one another over the course of a few days, the things become a game of survival game of the hunter becoming the hunted.

Blood and Money marks the directorial debut for Barr, who co-wrote the film with Mike McGrale and Alan Petherick. The film also stars (Being Human), Mark Siversten (Ballers) and Paul Ben Victor (The Irishman). The release comes after the news that Signature Entertainment acquired the global rights — excluding North America, of course.

The Benedict Andrews-directed Seberg made its debut at the Venice Film Festival last year in August and went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and a long list of others fests before making a theatrical debut in February. Now the film about the French New Wave icon Jean Seberg makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Studios film stars Kristen Stewart as the titular character and is based on true events. In the late 1960s, the Breathless star was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. The noir-ish thriller, sheds light on how Seberg’s life and career were destroyed by Hoover’s surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.

Written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, the film also stars Jack O’Connell, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root and Yvan Atta. Watch the trailer below.

The Kino Marquee virtual cinema initiative will present the “New French Shorts 2020” annual showcase that will feature seven shorts from up and coming voices in French cinema. The showcase will have its virtual theatrical opening today in a handful of cities before expanding across the country.

For those who need a refresher, Kino Lorber’s Kino Marquee was launched in an effort to help and support local arthouse theaters that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. In essence, you buy a virtual ticket to a film (in this case the “New French Shorts” showcase) as if you were buying it at your local theater. The tickets sales are split between Kino Lorber and the theaters.

When launched in March, Kino Marquee had 12 theaters on board. Since then, it has ballooned to 150 including Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theaters.

The “New French Shorts 2020” showcase is a mix of different genres and stories including absurdists comedies, LGBTQ-driven romances and animation — many of which are Cannes and Locarno fest winners. The shorts were made available thanks to the help of Young French Cinema, a program of UniFrance and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.

Ahmed’s Song (Le chant d’Ahmed)

Director: Foued Mansour

Winner of Bridging the Borders Award at the Palm Springs International ShortFest 2019

Ahmed, employed at the public baths and nearing retirement, encounters Mike, a teenager adrift. Between the bath house walls, a friendship will develop between these two fractured souls.

Sheep, Wolf, and a Cup of Tea (Moutons, loup et tasse de thé)

Director: Marion Lacourt

Official selection: 2019 Locarno Film Festival

At night, while family members indulge in curious rituals before sleeping, a child invokes a wolf from the bottom of a box hidden under his bed. Disturbing sheep then besiege the door of his bedroom.

Tuesday From 8 to 6 (Mardi de 8 à 18)

Director: Cecilia de Arce

Official selection: 2019 Cannes Critics Week

Névine, a secondary school monitor, is committed to her thankless day job, dealing with teachers, administration & students. Logan, a pupil she is fond of, insists on getting a cap back from lost and found. She has no idea of the consequences of her gesture.

The Distance Between Us and the Sky (La distance entre nous et le ciel)

Director: Vasilis Kekatos

Winner of Short Film Palme d’Or and Queer Palme at Cannes 2019

Two strangers meet for the first time one night in a remote gas station. The first one fills up his car, while the second one lacks a few euros necessary to get home. They haggle & sparks fly.

The Tears Thing (Le coup des larmes)

Director: Clémence Poésy

Official selection: 2019 Venice Film Festival

Florence is an actress & preparations for a new role will challenge her in a way she could never have seen coming…by way of an ex-girlfriend.

Magnetic Harvest (La traction de pôles)

Director: Marine Levéel

Mickaël seems to move in a nebula of desires: find his lost pig, get his organic farming certification, stop being lonely. But from afar, Mickaël looks more like a magnet attracted to Paul.

Special bonus short: The Glorious Acceptance Speech of Nicolas Chauvin (Le discours d’acceptation glorieux de Nicolas Chauvin)

Director: Benjamin Crotty

Official selection: 2018 New York Film Festival | Winner of Mantarraya Award

During his acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award, Nicolas Chauvin – farmer soldier, veteran of the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, and the father of chauvinism – embarks on a grand monologue, sending him back in time and space. Until, at a bend on a moonlit road, a spectral encounter changes the course of his non-existence.