‘Bless The Harts’ Cast Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudoph And More Unite For Feeding America Table Read

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and the rest of the Bless The Harts castmates are doing a virtual table read of a new episode to raise money for Feeding America and pandemic victims.

The live event takes place on the Fox YouTube Animation Domination channel at 3 PM Pacific on Monday, June 1. Bless The Harts is an animated sitcom series entering its second season on Fox.

The cast will be joined by co-creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Guest stars include Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley.