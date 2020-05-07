Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Milo Ventimiglia, More Set For NBC’s Red Nose Day Special

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has unveiled a stellar lineup for its sixth annual Red Nose Day Special, the national fundraising campaign to end child poverty, which airs Thursday, May 21 at 9 PM.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor and Tina: the Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren will perform.

Actors/comedians Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano and Lilly Singh also will be featured, and Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Noah Jupe will make appearances throughout the evening.

Created by Love Actually and Notting Hill writer-director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million since launching in the U.S. in 2015, and has helped more than 25 million children in the U.S. and around the world.

Related Story 'Saturday Night Live' Sets Season Finale At Home Edition; Watch Promo

As previously announced, Celebrity Escape Room, will kick off the night of special programming at 8 PM. Sort of a show within a show, Celebrity Escape Room is executive produced by Ben Stiller and hosted by Jack Black and features comedy stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. As host, Black puts his celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape.

In light of the health crisis and in an effort to help the public adhere to current health recommendations to avoid face-touching, Red Nose Day’s iconic Red Noses will not be sold in Walgreens stores this year. Instead Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create a new digital Red Nose which offers a way for the public to participate in the annual campaign, even while staying at home. Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital Red Nose.

Funds raised through Red Nose Day are split evenly between domestic and international programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated. The goal is to address the short-term needs of children living in poverty and also foster long-term change to break the poverty cycle and provide hope for a better future. Children and young people who benefit from Red Nose Day-supported programs span all 50 states, Puerto Rico and some of the poorest communities across Latin America, Africa and Asia.